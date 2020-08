Archaeologists Unearth Canaanite Fortress in Central Israel



Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have uncovered the ruins of a 3,200-year-old Canaanite fortress near Gal On, a kibbutz in central Israel. "The fortress we found provides a glimpse into the geopolitical reality described in the Bible's Book of Judges, in which the Canaanites, Israelites and Philistines are fighting each other," said IAA