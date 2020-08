Added: 25.08.2020 17:02 | 8 views | 0 comments

Free-floating, or rogue, exoplanets - free-floating planetary-mass objects that do not orbit a star and instead travel through space - could be surprisingly common in our Milky Way Galaxy; and NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (Roman) will detect at least 250 such free-floating planets with masses down to that of Mars, according to [...]