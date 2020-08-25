Faster, more efficient energy storage could stem from holistic study of layered materials



Added: 25.08.2020 16:06 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A team has developed a novel, integrated approach to track energy-transporting ions within an ultra-thin material, which could unlock its energy storage potential leading toward faster charging, longer lasting devices. More in www.sciencedaily.com »