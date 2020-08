Added: 25.08.2020 13:24 | 5 views | 0 comments

A team of archaeologists and volunteers has unearthed a hoard of 1,100-year-old Islamic gold coins near the city of Yavne in the Central District of Israel. “It is extremely rare to find treasures from the Abbasid period in excavations in Israel - especially gold coins,” said Dr. Robert Kool, a coin expert at the Israel [...]