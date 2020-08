Added: 25.08.2020 14:09 | 6 views | 0 comments

An international team of scientists has found interstellar iron-60, a radioactive isotope with a half-life of 2.6 million years that is predominantly produced in massive stars and ejected in supernova explosions, in deep-sea sediments dating from 33,000 years ago to the present. Radioactive elements synthesized in massive stars are ejected into space via stellar winds [...]