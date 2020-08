Global gut health experts guide growth of synbiotics



Source: theconversation.com



Chances are you've heard of probiotics: supplements delivering 'good microbes' to the gut, providing a wide range of health benefits. You may also be aware of prebiotics: supplements designed to fuel the good microbes already living in our guts. The next wave of gut-health supplements, known as synbiotics, essentially combine pre- and probiotics. To keep research and development on the right track, an expert panel recently redefined the term and developed guidelines on scientific investigation.