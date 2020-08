Added: 24.08.2020 19:41 | 13 views | 0 comments

A new fossil of Guizhouichthyosaurus, a 5-m- (16.4-foot) long ichthyosaur that swam in Middle Triassic oceans some 240 million years ago, contains the remains of the 4-m- (13.1-foot) long thalattosaur Xinpusaurus xingyiensis, according to new research led by paleontologists from the University of California, Davis and Peking University. The work could be the oldest direct [...]