Are antivitamins the new antibiotics?



Antibiotics are among the most important discoveries of modern medicine and have saved millions of lives since the discovery of penicillin almost 100 years ago. However, bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics which then leaves doctors struggling to find effective treatments. Researchers have now described a promising new approach involving 'antivitamins' to develop new classes of antibiotics. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Bacteria