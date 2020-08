Thylacine Was Smaller Than Previously Estimated



Until its extinction, the thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus) was the largest living carnivorous marsupial, but little data exist regarding its body mass, with an average of 29.5 kg the most commonly used estimate. However, a new study shows the extinct predator, also known as the Tasmanian tiger, only weighed about 16.7 kg on average.