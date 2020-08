East Antarctic melting hotspot identified



Added: 24.08.2020 14:20 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Ice is melting at a surprisingly fast rate underneath Shirase Glacier Tongue in East Antarctica due to the continuing influx of warm seawater into the Lützow-Holm Bay. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL