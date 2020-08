Yoga linked with improved symptoms in heart patients



Yoga postures and breathing could help patients with atrial fibrillation manage their symptoms, according to new research. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. One in four middle-aged adults in Europe and the US will develop the condition, which causes 20-30% of all strokes and increases the risk of death by 1.5-fold in men and 2-fold in women. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Women, Yoga Tags: EU