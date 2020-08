Genomic analysis reveals many animal species may be vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 infection



Source: fitnessbossflorida.com



Analysis of ACE2, the main receptor that SARS-CoV-2 uses to bind and enter cells, across 410 vertebrate species reveals that many are potentially susceptible to infection by the novel coronavirus. They include a number of endangered and threatened species, notably apes and old world primates. The study could also reveal potential intermediate hosts and animal models for the virus. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals