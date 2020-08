Nutrients make coral bleaching worse



Nutrients can aggravate the already negative effects of climate change on corals to trigger mass coral bleaching. A study suggests ecosystem managers can reduce the impacts of coral bleaching by implementing strategies to reduce nutrient stress in areas subject to thermal stress. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change