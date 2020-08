Hubble Captures Close-Up Image of Comet NEOWISE



A new image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the coma of comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) and its dusty output. C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) is the brightest comet visible from the northern hemisphere since 1997’s Hale-Bopp comet. The comet was discovered on March 27, 2020 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) mission. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA