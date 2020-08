Reproducing the pathophysiology of polycystic kidney disease from human iPS cells



A research project has successfully reproduced the pathogenesis of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) from human iPS cells in vitro. Although cysts derived from renal tubules have been previously documented, this is the first derivation of cysts from collecting ducts, which is more closely related to the pathogenesis of the disease. This research is expected to lead to a better understanding of disease states and the development of new treatment methods.