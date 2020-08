Aerogel: the micro structural material of the future



Aerogel is an excellent thermal insulator. So far, however, it has mainly been used on a large scale, for example in environmental technology, in physical experiments or in industrial catalysis. Researchers have now succeeded in making aerogels accessible to microelectronics and precision engineering: A new article shows how 3D-printed parts made of silica aerogels and silica composite materials can be manufactured with high precision.