Will Universe End with ‘Black Dwarf’ Supernova Explosions?



Added: 20.08.2020 20:37 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



A series of ‘black dwarf’ supernovae will be the last astrophysical events to occur in our Universe prior to the so-called heat death, when the Universe will be populated only by black holes and ‘frozen’ white dwarfs, according to a paper by Illinois State University theoretical physicist Matt Caplan. “It will be a bit of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Illinois