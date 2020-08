Astronomers Detect Anomalous Cold Gas Outflow from Milky Way’s Center



Astronomers have observed cold, dense and high-velocity molecular gas outflowing from the center of our Milky Way Galaxy. The presence of this gas is puzzling, because neither Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way’s center, at its current level of activity nor star formation in the inner Galaxy seems to be a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »