Study focuses on low-carb, high-fat diet effect on older populations



Added: 20.08.2020 20:13 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: alexanderdebenham.com



Medical researchers noted improvements in body composition, fat distribution and metabolic health in response to an eight-week very low-carbohydrate diet. Older adults with obesity are at particularly high risk of developing cardiometabolic disease such as Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Rather than total fat mass, deposition of fat in certain areas, such as the abdominal cavity and skeletal muscle, may confer this greatest risk of disease development. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Rita Ora