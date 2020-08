Dinosaurs' unique bone structure key to carrying weight



A unique collaboration between paleontologists, mechanical engineers and biomedical engineers revealed that the trabecular bone structure of hadrosaurs and several other dinosaurs is uniquely capable of supporting large weights, and different than that of mammals and birds. More in www.sciencedaily.com »