A special form of vocal feedback in humans, infant-directed speech - also known as motherese or ‘baby talk’ - facilitates language learning and is socially beneficial by increasing attention and arousal in the child. It is characterized by high pitch, expanded intonation contours and slower speech tempo. Among animals, mothers often engage in infant-directed vocalizations [...]