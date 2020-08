Contact tracing apps unlikely to contain COVID-19 spread: UK researchers



Source: www.tripadvisor.co.uk



Contract tracing apps used to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are unlikely to be effective without proper uptake and support from concurrent control measures, finds a new study by researchers in the United Kingdom. The systematic review shows that large-scale manual contact tracing alongside other public health control measures -- such as physical distancing and closure of indoor spaces such as pubs -- is likely to be required in conjunction with automated approaches. More in www.sciencedaily.com » SPA, Cher Tags: UK