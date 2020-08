A smart eye mask that tracks muscle movements to tell what 'caught your eye'

Integrating first-of-its-kind washable hydrogel electrodes with a pulse sensor, researchers have developed smart eyewear to track eye movement and cardiac data for physiological and psychological studies. The eyewear provides accurate measurements in an everyday environment without compromising users' comfort.