Defiance and low trust in medical doctors related to vaccine scepticism



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



A new study shows that individuals who react negatively to rules and recommendations and have lower trust in doctors more often use complementary and alternative medicine, that is, treatments or substances that are not included in the care offered or recommended by doctors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: FIA