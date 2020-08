Study adds to evidence that cells in the nose are key entry point for SARS CoV-2



Added: 20.08.2020 15:24 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: helena-thai.com



Scientists experimenting with a small number of human cell samples report that the 'hook' of cells used by SARS-CoV-2 to latch onto and infect cells is up to 700 times more prevalent in the olfactory supporting cells lining the inside of the upper part of the nose than in the lining cells of the rest of the nose and windpipe that leads to the lungs. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists