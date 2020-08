Nearby Supernovae Caused Late Devonian Extinctions, Scientists Say



Multiple supernova explosions about 65 light-years away may have contributed to the ozone depletion and several subsequent extinction events at the Devonian-Carboniferous boundary, approximately 359 million years ago, according to a new paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Devonian-Carboniferous boundary rock samples contain malformed plant spores that appear to be [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists