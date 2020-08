Portrait of a virus



Added: 19.08.2020 13:49 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.christinesoro.com



Researchers create a centralized electronic medical records tool to gather, monitor, analyze clinical trends in COVID-19 across multiple countries. Proof-of-concept platform overcomes key hurdles of decentralized EMR systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher