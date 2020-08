Study sheds new light on certainty of opinions



Added: 19.08.2020 17:07 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.challengehebdo.com



Researchers for years have understood how attitudes held with certainty might predict behavior, but psychologists now suggest there may be a more general disposition at work that predicts the certainty of newly formed evaluations, just as they do for pre-existing opinions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher