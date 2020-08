How protein protects against fatty liver



Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common chronic liver disease in the world, with sometimes life-threatening consequences. A high-protein, calorie-reduced diet can cause the harmful liver fat to melt away -- more effectively than a low-protein diet. A new study shows which molecular and physiological processes are potentially involved. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Alcohol