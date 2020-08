Opioid Use Can Cause Partial or Full Deafness, Says Study



Added: 18.08.2020 20:38 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: cardcow.com



Opioid receptors in the inner ear can cause partial or full hearing loss, according to new research from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and New Jersey Poison Information and Education System. “Ototoxicity, or ‘ear poisoning,’ is a known complication of opioid exposure, although the mechanism remains unclear,” said lead author Dr. Alexander Mozeika and colleagues. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Export