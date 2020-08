Exploding stars may have caused mass extinction on Earth, study shows



Imagine reading by the light of an exploded star, brighter than a full moon. It might be fun to think about, but this scene is the prelude to a disaster when the radiation devastates life as we know it. Killer cosmic rays from nearby supernovae could be the culprit behind at least one mass extinction event, researchers said, and finding certain radioactive isotopes in Earth's rock record could confirm this scenario.