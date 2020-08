Cool new worlds found in our cosmic backyard



Added: 18.08.2020 19:21 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.gizmodo.com.au



How complete is our census of the Sun's closest neighbors? Astronomers and a team of data-sleuthing volunteers participating in Backyard Worlds: Planet 9, a citizen science project, have discovered roughly 100 cool worlds near the Sun -- objects more massive than planets but lighter than stars, known as brown dwarfs. Several of these newly discovered worlds are among the very coolest known, with a few approaching the temperature of Earth -- cool enough to harbor water clouds. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Citizen Tags: EU