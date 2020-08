Added: 18.08.2020 18:51 | 5 views | 0 comments

In a new study, an international team of scientists used 22 newly-sequenced genomes from 18 extant species of penguins to reconstruct the history of their diversification and adaptation. The authors found that ancient penguins diverged in the early Miocene epoch in Australia and New Zealand and identified the emperor and king penguins, the two largest [...]