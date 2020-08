Added: 18.08.2020 15:40 | 2 views | 0 comments

‘Oumuamua, a recently-discovered cigar-shaped object of extrasolar origin, is not made of molecular hydrogen ice after all, according to a new study by astrophysicists from the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute (KASI). ‘Oumuamua was discovered by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in October 2017, [...]