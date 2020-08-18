Low-cost home air quality monitors prove useful for wildfire smoke



Added: 18.08.2020 14:40 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thaipbsworld.com



A new study by air quality scientists tested four models of low-cost air quality monitors during actual wildfire pollution events and found that their readings of PM2.5 - or particulate matter under 2.5 microns, which has been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular issues - were consistently higher than the reference monitor used by the regulatory agencies; however, since each monitor had a relatively consistent response to the smoke, it is possible to use the readings to estimate true PM2.5 levels. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Fire