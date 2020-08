Added: 18.08.2020 15:38 | 0 views | 0 comments

The wings of cicadas and dragonflies are natural bacteria killers, inspiring scientists who are searching for new ways to defeat drug-resistant superbugs. They've now revealed how bioinspired nanomaterials physically destroy bacteria. It's a vital step on the way to delivering precisely engineered anti-bacterial surfaces, and powerful new weapons in the fight against deadly superbugs.