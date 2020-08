Ancient Crested Penguin Unearthed in New Zealand



A new species of crested penguin that lived 3.2 million years ago (Pliocene period) has been identified from multiple exceptionally well-preserved specimens found in New Zealand. Crested penguins are members of Eudyptes, the most diverse genus among living penguins. Today the New Zealand region is home to four breeding species of this genus, including three