New research will improve early warning of devastating megastorms



Added: 18.08.2020 0:17 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.consumerreports.org



Scientific research will make it easier to predict the path of some of the world's most powerful storms, enabling communities to better protect themselves from severe flooding. A new study has found that land surface conditions frequently affect the direction and intensity of mesoscale convective systems after they have formed. More in www.sciencedaily.com »