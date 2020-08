Where lions operate, grazers congregate ... provided food is great



Meals are typically family affairs for zebras, gazelles, cape buffalo and other grazing species in the African Serengeti, but in one of the first studies of its kind, ecologists have found grazing species can be more willing to share meals in areas frequented by lions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Africa