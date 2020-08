Equatorial winds ripple down to Antarctica



Added: 17.08.2020 19:41 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A team has uncovered a critical connection between winds at Earth's equator and atmospheric waves 6,000 miles away at the South Pole. The team has found, for the first time, evidence of a Quasi-Biennial Oscillation (QBO) -- an atmospheric circulation pattern that originates at the equator -- at McMurdo, Antarctica. More in www.sciencedaily.com »