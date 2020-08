Two Subspecies of Cave Lion Identified



Added: 17.08.2020 16:32 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businesstelegraph.co.uk



An international team of researchers led by the Swedish Centre for Palaeogenetics has analyzed 31 mitochondrial genome sequences from the cave lion (Panthera spelaea) and found that this extinct mega-carnivore existed as at least two subspecies during the Pleistocene. The scientists have also confirmed that the cave lion and the extant lion (Panthera leo) are [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: Genes