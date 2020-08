To perceive faces, your brain relies on a process similar to face recognition systems



Source: medicalxpress.com



Imagine if every time you looked at a face, one side of the face always appeared distorted as if it were melting, resembling a painting by Salvador Dalí. This is the case for people with hemi-prosopometamophosia (hemi-PMO). A new study finds that people with hemi-PMO see distortions to the same half of a person's face regardless of how it is viewed. The results show how the the brain uses a process similar to computer face recognition systems to perceive faces. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Tom Brady