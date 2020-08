Social distancing decreased pediatric respiratory tract infections in Finland



Added: 17.08.2020 15:43 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Finland declared a lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and the ensuing social distancing measures decreased the number of pediatric emergency room visits to nearly one-third of what they used to be, according to a recent study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »