Added: 17.08.2020 14:51 | 8 views | 0 comments

An international team of archaeologists reports the discovery of grass bedding used to create comfortable areas for sleeping and working by Paleolithic humans who lived in South Africa’s Border Cave at least 200,000 years ago. Border Cave, which is located in the Lebombo Mountains of KwaZulu-Natal, on the eSwatini border, was occupied intermittently from before [...]