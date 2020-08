Silurian Trilobite Had Modern Type of Compound Eye



Added: 17.08.2020 12:33 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.indiana9fossils.com



Paleontologists have found that Aulacopleura koninckii, a species of trilobite that lived around 429 million years ago (Silurian period), was equipped with a fully modern type of visual system - an apposition compound eye comparable to that of living bees, dragonflies and many diurnal crustaceans. Trilobites are extinct marine arthropods that dominated the ecosystems of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NFL Tags: EU