Hubble Space Telescope Snaps Close-Up of Meathook Galaxy



Added: 17.08.2020 9:39 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced a spectacular image of part of the distorted spiral galaxy NGC 2442/NGC 2443. NGC 2442 and NGC 2443 are two parts of a single intermediate spiral galaxy, located approximately 60 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Volans. Commonly known as the Meathook Galaxy, this peculiar system [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA