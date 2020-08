A light bright and tiny: Scientists build a better nanoscale LED



A new design for light-emitting diodes achieves a dramatic increase in brightness as well as the ability to create laser light -- characteristics that could make it valuable in a range of applications. The device shows an increase in brightness of 100 to 1,000 times over conventional submicron-sized LED designs. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists