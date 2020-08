Computer scientists set benchmarks to optimize quantum computer performance



Source: theconversation.com



Computer scientists have shown that existing compilers, which tell quantum computers how to use their circuits to execute quantum programs, inhibit the computers' ability to achieve optimal performance. Specifically, their research has revealed that improving quantum compilation design could help achieve computation speeds up to 45 times faster than currently demonstrated. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists