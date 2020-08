Mathematical tool helps calculate properties of quantum materials more quickly



Added: 14.08.2020 21:33 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Many quantum materials have been nearly impossible to simulate mathematically because the computing time required is too long. Now engineers have demonstrated a way to considerably reduce the computing time. This could accelerate the development of materials for energy-efficient IT technologies of the future. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology