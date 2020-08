Added: 14.08.2020 21:06 | 8 views | 0 comments

In a new study published this month in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics: X, a team of scientists at Washington University in St. Louis showed how they were able to hijack the olfactory system of the American grasshopper (Schistocerca americana) to both detect and discriminate between different explosive scents - all within a few hundred [...]